KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Saturday night.

Officers were called to 80th and Euclid on reported gunshots around 10 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult man at the rear of the residence suffering from gunshot wounds and began life-saving measures until EMS arrived on the scene.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Investigators said, appears there was a disturbance at the residence which resulted in the victim being shot.

In addition, there is a person of interest that is in custody.

If anyone saw anything in this area or has any information they are asked to contact the Homicide Unit directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.