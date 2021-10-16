One dead after shots fired in residence in 4500 block of Chestnut

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is left dead after a shooting inside of a residence this afternoon in Kansas City.

At around 3 p.m., officers were in the area of 46 and Benton when they heard gunshots.

The alerted dispatch around the same time that a shooting call came in from the 4500 block of Chestnut.

Upon arrival, officers were told that someone had been shot inside of a residence.

Officers then entered the residence and found an adult male who was deceased.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Detectives and crime scene personnel have responded to the scene and are actively canvassing for witnesses and processing the scene.

If you have any information please call the Homicide unit at 234-5043. If you wish to remain anonymous you can call the TIPS hotline at 474-TIPS, with up to a $25,000 reward for an arrest in this case.