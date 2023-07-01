One person is dead after a car crash late Friday night, on Ward Parkway near Brush Creek.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead after a car crash late Friday night, on Ward Parkway near Brush Creek.

According to The Kansas City Police Department, one passenger who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Chevrolet was traveling too fast and failed to follow the curve in the roadway. They then traveled off the roadway, according to KCPD.

The car overturned and rolled several times.

Two other passengers were taken to a hospital and are currently in stable condition. Two additional passengers and the driver of the Chevrolet were not injured.

KCPD is investigating suspected impairment of the driver.