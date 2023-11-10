KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a homicide at 24th and Elmwood on Kansas City’s east side.

Around 4 a.m. Friday, police were called to the scene, where they found a man suffering from stab wounds, according to KCPD.

KCPD said they administered first aid until EMS took the victim to the hospital. The man died from his injuries in the hospital on Friday morning.

No one is in custody at this time, and detectives are looking for a suspect. Police said there is no risk to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call 816-474-TIPS.