KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police Department says a woman has died after crashing into parked construction equipment on a private property Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 2:50 a.m. that morning at NW 50th Terrance and North Frontier Street.

The victim has been identified as 47-year-old Angela Mathis of Northmoor, Missouri.

The investigators determined a 2009 Chevy Silverado was northbound on N Frontier St when it left the roadway and struck the equipment.

Mathis was transported to North Kansas City Hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

