Editor’s Note: This story has been changed to remove the name of the suspected driver.

WABAUNSEE COUNTY (KSNT) – One woman is dead after a UTV crash east of Alma in Wabaunsee County.

Sunday at 6:17 p.m., a 2021 Polaris RZR UTV was traveling eastbound on McFarland Road, according to Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs. The driver overturned on a left curve in the 31100 block of McFarland Road and entered the South ditch.

The passenger Ashley Seidl, 23, of Alma was thrown from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash reports indicate the driver was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital with suspected minor injuries.