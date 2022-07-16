KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead after a vehicle collision near 123rd and Holmes Road Friday evening in Kansas City, Missouri.

The investigators said a blue Honda Civic was traveling southbound in northbound lanes at high speed around 9:40 p.m.

A silver Subaru Legacy, which was traveling north on Holmes attempted to pull over to the east to avoid the vehicle, but was sideswiped by the Honda. The Honda then went off the west side of the roadway and traveled through several residential yards.

The Honda continued southbound, went airborne, and then rolled onto the passenger side of the vehicle.

KCPD says the driver of the Civic died at the scene by the KCFD and EMS personnel.

The driver of the Subaru refused medical treatment.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.