KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department have a person believed to be involved with an overnight homicide at a liquor store Tuesday.

According to KCPD, officers were called to the liquor store on the corner of NE 43rd Street and NE Antioch Road on a call requiring an ambulance.

On scene, officers found someone suffering from trauma and began life-saving measures. When emergency services arrived, the victim was pronounced dead.

Police have someone believed to be involved in custody and ask anyone with additional information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

