One dead, five hurt in overnight crash in Kansas City, KS

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Investigators say an overnight crash at 10th and Parallel left one person dead and another five hurt and hospitalized.

A release from Kansas City, Kan., police says at about 12:15 a.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash between a four-door car with three adults and two juveniles inside and an SUV with two adults. The driver of the car was crossing Parallel Parkway northbound at 10th Street when the driver of the SUV headed eastbound on Parallel hit them.

The driver of the car died at the scene, the driver of the SUV ran away from the scene. The five others were taken to a hospital, the extent of their injuries wasn’t given.

The victim who died hasn’t been identified and police haven’t said whether the driver of the SUV has been found yet. The crash is under investigation by KCKPD’s Traffic Support Unit/Critical Collision Response Team.