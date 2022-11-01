MERRIAM, Kan. — One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash Tuesday night in Merriam, Kansas.

The crash was reported just before 7:15 p.m. at W. 57th Street and Antioch Road.

Johnson County MedAct tells FOX4 the driver of the vehicle crashed into a light pole.

The driver was at first reported to be in critical condition but died shortly after medics arrived on scene.

The name of the driver has not been released at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation at this time.

