OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a deadly crash Friday afternoon in Johnson County.

The crash was reported just after 2 p.m. at West 163rd Street and Mission Road in Overland Park.

Police on scene tell FOX4 the driver of a minivan was trying to pass on a curve with double solid stripes, causing the crash.

The driver, an elderly woman, was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was not wearing a seat belt, according to police.

It is unknown at this time how many vehicles were involved.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, check back FOX4 for updates.

