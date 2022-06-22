KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night involving an ATV vehicle in Kansas City, Kansas.

The crash was reported just before 9 p.m. near S. 47th Street and Shawnee Drive in the city’s Turner neighborhood and near the Wyandotte, Johnson County line.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and another person was taken to the hospital with injuries.

KCK police said Shawnee Drive is closed between Locust and S. 47th Street and will remain closed for the next several hours.

Police ask that you take alternate routes at this time and avoid the area.

The crash remains under investigation.

