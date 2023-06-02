The Platte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in the 2400 block of Vivian Road on June 2, 2023. (FOX4 Photo/Matt Mason)

NORTHMOOR, Mo. — The Platte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting Friday night in Northmoor, Missouri.

The sheriff’s office along with the Northmoor and Riverside police departments responded to a shooting call at 3:15 p.m. at the Vivion West Shopping Mall of NW Vivion Road, just east of NW Gateway Avenue.

When police arrived on scene they found a 32-year-old man dead from a gunshot wound. The victim has not been identified.

The sheriff’s office said a possible suspect has been taken into custody and is being interviewed by detectives.

Witnesses who saw or heard the shooting are also speaking with detectives.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. FOX4 will continue to update this story as new information becomes available.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.