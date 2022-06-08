KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead after an overnight crash at West 75th Street and Ward Parkway that occurred around 12:40 a.m.

Kansas City police said a red Jeep Cherokee was speeding west on 75th Street and failed to slow down at the red light at Ward Parkway.

After going through the stoplight, the Jeep then struck a grey Mercedes traveling south on Ward Parkway.

The driver of the Mercedes died at the scene.

The driver of the Jeep was not injured and was taken into custody for a DUI investigation.

Police said the crash happened before the storms passed through the area.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.