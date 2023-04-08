KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that left one dead early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the 7800 block of E 48th Street on a report of a 911 hangup call. The call was updated to a shooting call while en route.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim inside the residence suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS responded to the scene and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.

Police say one person of interest was arrested in connection to the shooting.

The investigation is still ongoing as they continue to recover any evidence and speak to any potential witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 816-234-5043. Or if you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.