One dead in east Wichita shooting at AirBnB

WICHITA, Kan. — One person is dead and multiple others are in the hospital after a shooting at an AirBnB in east Wichita.

WPD Captain Kevin Kochenderfer said when police got the call around 3 a.m. on Sunday morning, three people had already shown up at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“The officers that came here, went into the residence where they saw a bunch of what looked like a disturbance that happened outside,” said Kochender. “There were shell casings in the street off to my left and behind me.”

Police say they found one man, who they estimate to be in his 20s, dead in the residence’s backyard.

Police said they’ve had multiple calls about parties at the AirBnB in recent months. Police are looking at avenues to address the issues.

Police are waiting to talk to the people who went to the hospital, but said the incident is not random.