KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police Department says a person has died from his injuries after a single-vehicle crash on Mar. 8.

The victim has been identified as a 33 year-old male who was driving a Blue Honda Pilot traeveling southbound on Broadway Blvd.

The vehicle ran off the left side of the road and began to turn sideways before overturning multiple times.

The driver was transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The victim’s name has not been identified at this time.

