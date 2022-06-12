INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence Police Department said one person is dead after a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened around 3:10 p.m. on westbound Interstate 70 at Interstate 470.

The investigators indicate that the driver of a 2008 Harley Davidson lost control and crashed. In addition, the driver was reported to an area hospital for severe life-threatening injuries.

The driver was not wearing a helmet.

No other vehicles was involved in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

