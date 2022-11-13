KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating an overnight deadly shooting that left one person dead.

Officers were called to an area of Kansas Avenue around 12:16 a.m. on a shooting call. Upon arrival, officers found a man inside of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The incident is under investigation by the KCKPD Major Case Unit. Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477)

