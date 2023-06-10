KCPD says a motorcyclist died in a crash on Friday, June 9, 2023 at Little Blue Road and Marion Avenue.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police say a motorcyclist who had been seen speeding and weaving in and out of oncoming traffic died in a crash Friday night at Little Blue Road and Marion Avenue.

KCPD says its accident investigation squad responded to the scene after the crash was reported at 6:20 p.m. on the city’s east side.

A crash report says the motorcyclist was on a teal Ninja 600 and speeding west on Little Blue Rd., at times using eastbound lanes to pass westbound traffic.

He clipped the left side mirror and left front end of a red Ford Taurus that had just pulled onto Little Blue Rd, and the impact sent the motorcycle off the road and down an embankment, ejecting the rider after striking a creek rock wall.

The man landed in the water and was pronounced dead at the scene, no other injuries were reported.