KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department said one person is dead after a shooting Friday morning.

Officers responded to a call around 9:15 a.m. near 10th and Pacific where they found an adult male.

No other details have been released at this time.

This is breaking news and FOX4 will keep you updated when more information becomes available.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.