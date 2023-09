KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person has died after a motorbike accident near North Indiana and East 55th St. Saturday morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene in regard to a one-vehicle crash.

A male on a small motorbike was riding across the park when there was a deep ditch the driver didn’t see.

He went into the ditch and was ejected, striking his head. He was not wearing a helmet. He was pronounced dead at the scene.