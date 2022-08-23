KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is dead after being shot in a house near 50th Street and Olive Street.

According to the Kansas City Police Department, officers were called to the area on reports of shots fired that was updated to a shooting call while they were on the way.

At the scene, police found a man suffering from gunshot wounds inside a home and began life-saving procedures.

He was then taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

No suspect information is available at this time and the victim was not identified.

Police urge anyone with information to call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

