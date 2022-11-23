KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a deadly multi-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.

The crash was reported just after 4 p.m. on northbound 71 Highway, just past Bannister Road. The area is closed to traffic at this time while crews work the scene. Avoid the area if possible.

Kansas City police dispatch said the crash involves multiple vehicles. At least one vehicle rolled over in the crash.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene.

It is unknown of other injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as new information becomes available.