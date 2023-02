KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police said a person is dead after an overnight crash that occurred Saturday morning.

Investigators said a white Honda HRV was traveling eastbound on I-70, west of Paseo when the vehicle was rear-ended by a black Dodge Challenger that was traveling eastbound on I-70 at a very high rate of speed.

The driver of the Dodge exited the vehicle, entered another vehicle, and fled the scene.

The driver of the Honda was transported to a local hospital where they later died.