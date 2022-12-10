KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating an overnight deadly shooting that left one adult male dead.

Officers responded to a shooting call around 4 a.m. to the area of 107th and Newton Avenue and found the male victim, who has been shot and was unresponsive.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the KCPD Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

