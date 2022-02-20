KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police Department says a motorcyclist died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning.

According to police, the driver of a burnt orange Harley Davidson was traveling north on Benton Boulevard Sunday before 3:00 a.m.

The driver went straight at the roundabout at St. John Avenue. The driver went up onto the curb, lost control, and was ejected from the motorcycle.

Police say the driver was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

