INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is investigating an overnight deadly shooting that left one person dead Sunday morning.

At around 3:30 a.m. the Independence Police Department responded to a “man down” call to an apartment complex in the 1000 block of South Brookside Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers located a man inside a vehicle in a parking lot who have suffered injuries from a gunshot wound.

Police do not have any information on suspects in the homicide at this time.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to call the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.