KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead after an overnight shooting Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the 8600 block of Newton Avenue for sounds of shots in the area. The call was upgraded to a shooting call.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. EMS responded to the scene and declared the victim deceased.

Police say a subject of interest was detained on the scene. Detectives and crime scene personnel will continue to process evidence and speak to witnesses.

If any with information, you are asked to call detectives in the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043. Or you can remain anonymous by calling the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.