KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred early Sunday morning near Sycamore Ave.

Officers responded to a crash and shooting call around 12:30 a.m. in the block of 8700 of Sycamore Ave.

Upon arrival, officers located a vehicle on the road and found an adult woman inside unresponsive suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was declared dead on the scene.

Detectives and crime scene personnel have responded to the scene and are actively canvassing witnesses and processing the scene for evidence.

If you have any information please call the Homicide unit at 816-234-5043. If you wish to remain anonymous you can call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.