One dead in Raytown stabbing Wednesday

RAYTOWN, Mo. — Raytown police say one person is dead after a stabbing Wednesday morning.

The incident took place around 10 a.m. when Raytown police responded to a stabbing call in the area of 9200 E. 54th Street.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male inside the house with stab wounds.

Police do have a suspect in custody in connection with the homicide. The relationship between the victim and suspect is unknown.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8744).