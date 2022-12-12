OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person dead Saturday night.

Investigators responded to the westbound I-435 highway where witnesses told the officers that the wrong-way vehicle entered the highway traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes and struck a vehicle.

After the impact, the vehicle continued westbound and collided with another vehicle that was traveling eastbound approaching Quivira.

The driver of the second vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene and has been identified as Karl Wurtenberger of Independence, Missouri.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.