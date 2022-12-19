KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A person died a day after a shooting Saturday night in Kansas City, Kansas.

Officers responded to the shooting just before 9:40 p.m. near W. 40th Street and Lloyd Street.

They found the victim with gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to an area hospital and later died from their injuries.

The victim has not been identified.

There is no information on a suspect at this time.

This incident is under investigation by the KCKPD Major Case Unit. Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

