KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are on scene of a homicide Friday afternoon, the third in the last two days.

Officers were called to the area of 37th Street and Wayne Avenue on a shooting call.

One victim was found dead at the scene.

This marks the fifth homicide reported in two days in Kansas City. Police are investigating three deadly shootings since Thursday, and officers also discovered two bodies, which suffered from apparent trauma, in a wooded area.

Friday afternoon’s shooting marks 56 homicides this year. At this time in 2020, the deadliest year on record for Kansas City, the city had 55 homicides.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact police.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.