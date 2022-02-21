INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened Sunday evening.

Police say the crash happened around 7:15 p.m. on eastbound I-70 and west of Noland Road when a Ford van lost control, struck a Volkswagen Passat, and then struck the jersey barrier.

The driver of the van died at the scene, but the driver of the Passat was not injured.

The identification of the deceased driver has not been released yet.

