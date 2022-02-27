KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed one Sunday morning.

Officers were dispatched to a shooting call in the block of 3800 block of NW. Terrance at Northland Heights apartment complex around 9:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, the officer made contact with the homeowner, who stated an armed intruder had broken into the residence and shot the intruder.

The victim, who is an adult male, died at the scene.

Police say the homeowner is cooperating with the investigators and believe no other suspects are involved.

The investigation continues as investigators canvassed the area and witnesses. If you have any information, call the Homicide unit at 816-234-5043. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

