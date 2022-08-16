KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed and another injured in a double-shooting at the Top Spot convenience store on Brooklyn Avenue late Monday night.

Kansas City police were called to the store just after 11:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting.

On scene, they found the two victims with gunshot wounds and performed live-saving measures on one of the victims, but emergency services arrived shortly after and pronounced them dead at the scene.

The second victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information is available at this time. Police continue to investigate the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to call detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information that leads to an arrest.

