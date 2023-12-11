KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person has died in a crash after being struck by a stolen vehicle near 31st & Agnes Monday evening.

Investigations revealed that a stolen white Hyundai entered the intersection of 31st & Agnes, striking a silver Cadillac STS that was traveling eastbound on 31st Street.

The driver of the Cadillac was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the sole occupant in the vehicle.

The driver and occupants of the stolen Hyundai fled the scene on foot.

Investigations are ongoing. FOX4 will update you as more information comes along.