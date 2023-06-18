Kansas City Police Department is investing a shooting at 67th and Richmond Ave.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a deadly double shooting where they found a man dead in a home and a woman in critical condition at a nearby fire station.

KCPD officers responded to the call at 67th and Richmond Avenue just after 11 p.m. on Saturday.

Emergency responders declared the man dead at the scene. The woman was taken to a hospital.

Police haven’t made any arrests or released any suspect information, the investigation is ongoing.

If you know anything that will help homicide detectives make an arrest, there is a reward of up to $25,000 for information provided to TIPS at (816) 474-TIPS.