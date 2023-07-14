KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead and another was critically injured in an overnight crash in Kansas City.

Around 1 a.m. Friday Kansas City police responded to 34th Street and Campbell Street for a fatal crash.

Police say a Ford Mustang was speeding across the intersection of 34th and Campbell when the driver hit a stone retaining wall and the vehicle caught fire. Emergency crews pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

KCPD says a second person was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries. Officers say they are unsure if the second person was a pedestrian or a passenger in the Ford.

The police department has not yet identified the victims in the crash.