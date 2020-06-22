One dead, one hurt in Kansas City double shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police detectives are investigating the 89th homicide of 2020 following a shooting that happened shortly after midnight on Benton Plaza.

Police tell FOX4 that one person died and another was injured in a double shooting. When police got to the scene they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers performed aid until EMS arrived, but the man died after he was taken to a hospital. A second man was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound, but his injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Details are limited, but investigators say the suspect was seen driving a dark sedan, and an SUV was towed from the scene.

If you have information about this deadly shooting, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS. A $25,000 cash reward is available for information that leads to an arrest in this case.