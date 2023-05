SHAWNEE, Kan. — Around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the intersection of Blackfish Parkway and Lackman Road to a reported injury accident.

Upon arrival, officers found multiple vehicles were involved in a crash as some of the occupants began receiving first-aid.

The driver of one of the vehicles died from their injuries and the passenger of that vehicle went to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The other drivers were uninjured.