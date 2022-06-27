OTTAWA, Kan. — The Ottawa Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing Sunday afternoon as a homicide.

According to police, officers were called to the 700 block of West 11th Street at about 3 pm. when they found a 29-year-old man dead inside a home from a stab wound.

The victim is identified as Dalton Presley. A second person inside the home was detained for questioning.

29-year-old Anthony Alvarado was arrested on second-degree murder charges. Alvarado is being held at the Franklin County Adult Detention Center.

Police ask anyone with additional information to call the Ottawa Police Department at 785-242-2561 or 785-242-1700.