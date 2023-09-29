INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is investigating a shooting and stabbing Friday night that has left one person dead and two others injured.

Independence officers responded to the stabbing incident just after 6 p.m. in the area of E. 40th Terrace and South Osage Street.

Police said the suspect in the stabbing left the scene on foot southbound, crossing I-70 and entered a neighborhood.

A disturbance with the stabbing suspect and a resident in the area broke out in the 4200 block of South Osage, resulting in the suspect shooting and killing one person and injuring another, according to police.

The suspect then left the area in a vehicle.

Police said the stabbing victim and second shooting victim were taken to an area hospital.

Detectives are continuing to work the scene to learn what led to the deadly shooting.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

This is a developing story, FOX4 will continue to bring you updates as they become available both on air and online.