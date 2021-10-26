One dead, one injured in KCK double shooting Monday night

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department says two people were shot Monday night and one person is in custody.

Officers were called to the 4300 block of Farrow Avenue where they found the two victims with gunshot wounds.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was transported to a local hospital.

No suspect or victim information has been released at this time.

Anyone that may have additional information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.