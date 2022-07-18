KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A late Sunday night double-shooting in Kansas City, Kansas, left one man dead and another in critical condition.

According to KCKPD, police were called to the 1400 block of N. 5th Street at about 11:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting.

On scene, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds outside.

One was pronounced dead at the scene, the other was taken to the hospital with potential life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information is available at this time. Police urge anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

