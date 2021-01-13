One dead, one injured in overnight Raytown shooting

RAYTOWN, Mo. — Raytown police said one person is dead and another is in critical condition following a shooting in the overnight hours in Raytown.

Officers were called to a residence in the 8300 block of Hedges Avenue in response to a “nature unknown” call.

Upon arrival to the residence, gunshots were heard coming from inside the residence, and an adult male was seen walking around inside, police said.

The adult male refused officers’ commands, which initiated a standoff. SWAT was called to the scene.

After about an hour, the adult male came to the door with gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital and is in critical condition.

Upon checking the residence, police found a second adult male, dead with injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation, police said. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).