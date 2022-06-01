KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 4500 block of Colonial Terrace.

Officers responded to a shooting call around 12 p.m. and found an adult female suffering from gunshot wounds.

In addition, the investigators found an adult male who had been shot inside of the apartment and was unresponsive. EMS responded and pronounced the male victim dead at the scene.

The shooting took place at Colonial Terrace Apartments, south of the Truman Sports Complex.

Detectives and crime scene personnel have responded to the scene and are actively canvassing witnesses and processing the scene for evidence. If you have any information please call the Homicide unit at 234-5043.

