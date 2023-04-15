KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday morning that left one dead and another injured.

Officers responded to a shooting call at 37th and Prospect around 10:41 a.m. and found an adult male laying on the ground unresponsive. They also found a second victim who was shot with non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

There is no suspect information or anyone in custody at this time.

While officers were canvassing the crime scene, investigators heard sounds of shots in the area of 35th and Brooklyn Avenue. Investigators said that an unknown vehicle fled the scene immediately following the gunshots.

It is unknown whether the shooting from Friday occurred at a gas station on 35th and Prospect and this incident is related, according to Kansas City Police Department spokesperson.