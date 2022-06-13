KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A single vehicle crash in Kansas City, Kansas, left one person dead and seven injured Sunday evening.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, at about 7:35 p.m., a 2004 GMC Envoy travelling south on the ramp from I-435 to eastbound I-70 took the curve too fast and lost control.

The driver tried to overcorrect and rolled multiple times onto the right shoulder.

Eight people were inside the vehicle and six were ejected.

The driver, identified as 35-year-old Wilfredo Lopez Cartagena pf KCK, died in the crash.

The remaining seven occupants, a 33-year-old, two 25-year-olds, a 21-year-old, a 15-year-old, a 10-year-old and a 2-year-old, all received serious injuries.

All except one of the 25-year-olds was taken to the hospital. He was one of two people in the vehicle wearing a seatbelt.

